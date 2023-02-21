John Malkovich discusses disappearance of his friend Julian Sands

Cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:30 pm
John Malkovich was asked about his close friend, missing hiker Julian Sands, at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday.
The two became friends while working together in Thailand in the 1980s and were roommates after filming "The Killing Fields."
Sands, 65, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on Jan. 13 during a hike on Mt. Baldy in Southern California.
"Julian and I were very, very close," Malkovich said at a press conference. "I'm a godfather to his son from his first wife Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife."
He added, "We were close forever, ever since we met in 1983 on the set of 'The Killing Fields.' It's a very sad event."
Sands, also an actor, appeared in "Leaving Las Vegas" and "A Room With A View."
He also had roles in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Ocean's 13," "Arachnophobia," and "Boxing Helena."
The-CNN-Wire
