John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death By Chloe Melas, CNN Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. John Travolta shares how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death. Preston and Travolta attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018, in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Travolta has been candid concerning how he talked to his young son about his wife Kelly Preston's death.Preston died in July 2020 from breast cancer."(Ben) said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta told Kevin Hart on Hart's talk show. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.""I said, 'Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay." The actor also spoke to Ben about the death of the couple's older son, Jett, in 2009 at the age of 16 after having a seizure."Your brother (Jett) left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he said during the interview."So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Death And Dying John Travolta Kelly Preston Society More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured Wild Adventures to give free tickets to job applicants From staff reportsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Chip Gaines is cutting his long hair (that he's pretty sure you hate) for a good cause By Sandra Gonzalez, CNNUpdated 51 min ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured 'European Splendors' exhibit set to open at Albany Museum of Art From staff reportsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 50 min ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Robert Duval Ellington Aug 21, 2021 Born November 13, 1929 to Ruth Dixon Ellington and Lewis Duval… Claude Junior Hammock Aug 20, 2021 Claude Junior Hammock, born January 1, 1947, passed peacefully… Geraldine Jordan Thrasher Aug 18, 2021 Gertie Geraldine Jordan Thrasher, 78, of Quitman, GA, formerly… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Braves become first MLB team to sign NIL deals with college athletes, one each from UGA, Tech Grand jury indicts eight, including court clerk, on fraud charges Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Horticulture Club offers succulents workshop Tuesday spacewalk postponed due to 'minor medical issue' » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Sale We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any Condition. We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any… Care CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ years exp. Offer Live-in options … Dog AKC French Bulldog Puppies For Sale Taking deposits now. They $500 AKC French Bulldog Puppies For Sale Taking deposits now. … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesGeorgia starts review of Fulton County elections; what's next?The Taliban have been in charge of Kabul for 48 hours. Women have already disappeared from the streetsTERRY MATTINGLY: 'Unidentified aerial phenomena' and debates about a creatorLee County rallies for victory over Carver-Columbus in Hamp Smith ClassicAlbany 'drug market' operator gets 20-year sentenceTennessee flooding leaves 21 people dead and around 20 others missingFour candidates qualify to run for Albany City CommissionHospitals at breaking point as COVID ravages Dougherty County, regionThreatened historic Albany building could be get new life as historic landmark Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Carver-Columbus Football, Hamp Smith ClassicWe want our money back! These singers walked off stage in the middle of a concertPHOTOS: First day of classes at Albany State University100 best liberal arts colleges in AmericaHigh school sports that cause the most concussions10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 16Rest in Peace: Celebrities who died in tragic car accidentsPHOTOS: Albany State University students volunteer at Evergreen Assisted LivingPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald100 best movies of all time Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation 229saints said: Martin had 2 touchdowns and threw for 109 yards. View more Millie said: Lee County school system remember the old saying do as I say not as I do! If teachers would mask-up kids would be more likely to mask up too. … View more Millie said: I wonder how General's Eisenhower, Patton and MacArthur would have handled the takeover of Afghanistan? America's military leaders and command… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.