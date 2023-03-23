'John Wick: Chapter 4' indulges in a particular kind of sequel inflation

Keanu Reeves stars in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

 from Lionsgate/YouTube

Inflation comes in many forms, including the running-time bloat that can afflict sequels. Hence the economical 90-some-odd minutes of "John Wick" becomes 2 hours and 49 minutes in "John Wick: Chapter 4," a more-is-less epic that showcases the dazzling stunt work for which the franchise is known while piling on the action to near-exhausting extremes.

The film does carry an additional degree of emotional resonance, but that's due to what happened off the screen, not on it, with the unexpected death of co-star Lance Reddick. Although Reddick occupies a smallish role, there's a sobering note to his appearance.

