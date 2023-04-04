'John Wick' spinoff film 'Ballerina' featuring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves set for summer 2024

Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston, seen here in 2019's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,' are both returning for franchise spinoff 'Ballerina.'

 IMDB

In what will surely delight action movie audiences worldwide, it looks like John Wick isn't going anywhere any time soon.

The notoriously unkillable assassin played by Keanu Reeves -- who has portrayed the character in four films thus far, most recently in last month's well-received "John Wick: Chapter 4" -- will again be seen in next year's spinoff movie "Ballerina," studio Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags