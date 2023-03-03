Harrison Ford has said he intends to hang up his whip as Indiana Jones after the new film hits theaters, but famed film composer John Williams isn't so sure "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his own last film adventure.

In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace for a new episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" the 91-year-old Oscar winner, a frequent collaborator of director Steven Spielberg, said while it is possible that the forthcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise could be the final film on which he acts as composer, he's leaving the door open.

