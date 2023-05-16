Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 5:59 pm
(CNN) — The 76th Cannes Film Festival began Tuesday with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s Louis XV period drama, “Jeanne du Barry.”
The project is the actor’s first movie since his highly publicized defamation trial last year with his former wife, Amber Heard.
Depp, who plays Depp Louis XV in the film, walked the red carpet at the premiere, stopping along the way to speak with fans and pose for photos.
The festival will run for the next 12 days, amid protests in France and an entertainment writers’ strike.
Also screening at Cannes is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson are all scheduled to appear at the festival.
Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the event.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Cook-Prepare Chinese dish & sauce using Chinese utens…
Veterinarian to Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and…
Chief Financial Officer This position is responsible for …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.