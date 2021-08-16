...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cook,
western Irwin, eastern Dougherty, Turner, northeastern Mitchell,
northern Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and Worth Counties through 230 PM
EDT...
At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Jacksonville to near Mystic to near Lenox.
Movement was west at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca and Minton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* Through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Depp, who also served as one of the producers of the film, portrays real-life photographer W. Eugene Smith, whose work with Life magazine documented the mercury poisoning of Japanese villagers in the early 1970s.
The star reflected on his life recently -- he filed suit after The Sun called him a "wife-beater" in an article over his now ex-wife Amber Heard's claims of abuse that he has denied -- juxtaposed to both the Japanese villagers who had been poisoned and those who have suffered from Covid-19.
"That's like getting scratched by a kitten," Depp said of what he's been through. "Comparatively."
He also reflected on the film not being released in the US as it has in the UK, something he and director Andrew Levitas appear to blame, in part, on Depp's personal life.
He said of the villagers portrayed in his film "We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative."
"That the film would be respectful," Depp said. "I believe that we've kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs."
He also referred to "Hollywood's boycott of, erm, me."
"One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?" he said "But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that . . .To bring things to light."
Heard and Depp married in 2015 after dating for several years.
