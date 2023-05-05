Johnny Weir is returning as the US host of the Eurovision Song Contest and he couldn't be more excited.

"Last year was, was such an exciting moment for me in my career as a broadcaster and as an entertainer, because I'm just such a huge fan of the Eurovision Song Contest. When I got the call to go in to host it, I could not get over it," Weir told CNN in a recent interview. "I'm still not over it. It's still mind boggling."

