Jonathan Majors arraigned on several assault and harassment charges

Jonathan Majors, seen here at the "Creed III" European premiere on February 15 in London, England, was arraigned on multiple charges on March 26.

 Joe Maher/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned on several assault and harassment charges Sunday, the Manhattan DA's office tells CNN.

The complaint does not name the female accuser but claims the defendant did "strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

CNN's Andy Rose and Keith Allen contributed to this report.

