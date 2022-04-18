Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck. Getty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Brolin says he would have been an older and "more raspy" Batman than Ben Affleck.During a recent conversation on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," Brolin said he lost out on playing the Dark Knight to Affleck.Director Zack Snyder went with Affleck as Batman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and Affleck also played the role in Snyder's "Justice League" film the following year."That was his decision, that wasn't my decision," Brolin said of Snyder's pick. "That would have been a fun deal," Brolin said of playing Batman.. "And maybe I'll do it when I'm 80."He has done alright for himself, however, most recently appearing in the film "Dune."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 