Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari By Marianne Garvey Jan 10, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Duhamel popped the question to former Miss World America Audra Mari and she said yes.The actor posted the news to Instagram Saturday, writing "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"He shared a picture with himself holding up a handwritten note. Mari commented on the photo, saying, "I love you!!" She shared it on her own Instagram, writing, "my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel."Among the well wishers was Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie, who wrote in the comments section of his post,"Congrats!!!" The singer added six green heart emojis. Fergie and Duhamel share a son together.Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Fergie (entertainer) Josh Duhamel Fergie Audra Mari World America Instagram Yes News More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Aubrey Plaza Checks Into ‘The White Lotus’ for Season 2 Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 5 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Bob Saget's cause of death being investigated By Lisa Respers France CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘The Morning Show’ Officially Renewed for Season 3 Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 6 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Lori Loughlin Calls Bob Saget ‘My Family’ in Touching Tribute Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 7 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Edgar Colquitt Hanson, Jr. Jan 7, 2022 Mr. Edgar Colquitt Hanson, Jr., 58, of Albany, died Saturday J… Virginia Slocumb Welfare Jan 6, 2022 Virginia Slocumb Welfare of Augusta, Georgia, passed away peac… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Omicron devastates services, schools, travel as workers are sick or in quarantine Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for 14-year-old girl shot by LAPD Desperate families are searching for answers after the deadly Bronx apartment blaze In a medical first, a man with terminal heart disease gets a transplant of genetically modified pig heart » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Remodel Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We… Apartment 1, 2, 3 BR. Bedrooms: 3 1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn… Remodel KENNYS HOME REPAIR. KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in NovemberBenjamin Bright ShellhassDougherty coroner responds to pair of Monday-morning deathsNo. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty County to remain unbeatenAhmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murderNaturally Cool is rocking in DoerunCheck-cashing scheme leads to arrest of Macon man on weapons chargePhoebe Board approves $140 million expansion planChronic wasting disease detected in Alabama deerAhmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences Images Videos CollectionsCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Bainbridge BasketballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 7-910 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Jan. 3‘I still have side effects’: Celebrities who have opened up about their COVID-19 experiencesBest colleges in GeorgiaPHOTOS: First Day of Spring Semester at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Naturally Cool Gems & Jewels brings world of rocks to Doerun Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more greybeige said: Also known as "passing the buck" View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.