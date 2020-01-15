ALBANY – Big Spring Entertainment will present country and gospel music singer Josh Turner live in concert on March 5 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets, which go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., are reserved seating. Ticket prices start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Albany Civic Center Box Office.
With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut "Long Black Train" to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release "Deep South," Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming and populated radio with such memorable hits as “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”
Turner's newest project, "I Serve a Savior," debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart and Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. The “musically brilliant” (Worship Magazine) album remained Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart for 17 consecutive weeks, and it currently sits Top 10 on the Top Current Country Albums chart and Top 5 on the Top Current Contemporary Christian Albums chart and, as it has for 38 of the past 41 weeks since its October release.
For more information on Josh Turner, visit www.JoshTurner.com.
