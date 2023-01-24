The family of missing British actor Julian Sands have thanked "heroic" search teams in California for their efforts to locate him as crews continue to scour the Mt. Baldy area.

The 65-year-old, best known for his roles in films "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," was first reported missing on January 13 after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County.

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Camila Bernal, and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

