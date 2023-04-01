A juror who served on the civil trial relating to a 2016 ski collision involving Gwyneth Paltrow said "it took us less than 20 minutes to say Gwyneth was not at fault."

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, had sued Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur, over injuries he said he sustained when the two collided at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah more than seven years ago.

Tags