Jury finds son of Sweetie Pie's owner guilty in murder-for-hire plot to kill nephew

A jury on Septermber 16 found the son of Sweetie's Pie's owner guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that killed his nephew in 2016. James Timothy Norman is seen here in November 2015.

 Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images/FILE

After over 17 hours of deliberations, the jury in the trial of the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurant, who was charged with commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed his teenage nephew in 2016, issued a guilty verdict.

James Timothy Norman, 41, was found guilty on all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.

