(CNN) — The jury hearing arguments surrounding the disposition of Aretha Franklin’s estate on Tuesday determined the 2014 version of her will should stand as the document of record for the estate.

After deliberating for almost exactly one hour, jurors found that the 2014 will was signed by the music legend and does show her intent.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Cheri Mossberg contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags