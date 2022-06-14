...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
Bieber has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith and wrote in his statement that "I'm reminded he knows all of me."
"He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms," the statement continued. "This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."
Bieber revealed last week that he's been diagnosed with the rare neurological syndrome, which is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.
In a video he posted, he showed how one side of his face was unable to move as a result and explained the diagnosis is why he canceled some concerts and plans to take a break from touring while he recuperates.
He ended his statement Monday by writing, "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."
