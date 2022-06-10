Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the video. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
Bieber addressed those who have been frustrated by the recent cancellations of his concerts and said he's "physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."
"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."
He thanked his fans for being patient, said he's been doing facial exercises to help. He said he doesn't know how long it will take for him to recover, but earlier this week, it was announced that three of his upcoming performances were postponed.
"It's going to be ok,," he said. "I have hope, and I trust God."
