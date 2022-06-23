...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Houston County. All of Southwest and South
Central Georgia, except Quitman County. In Florida, Holmes
County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Justin Timberlake apologizes for dancing badly in khakis
Justin Timberlake went viral for the wrong reasons and now he's saying sorry.
The singer was caught performing an awkward dance routine during a performance in Washington, DC on Wednesday, and he had a hilarious reply.
"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here," he said in his Instagram Stories, zooming to a closeup of his feet. "I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, 'Don't you ever do that to me again.'"
Then he addressed the khaki pants he was wearing that some fans described as nerdy and dad-vibey.
"Dad at a wedding type of dance," one TikTok user wrote.
"Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe," he joked.
Timberlake promised his feet would "get it right" going forward. He added some memes of himself in action in the pants.
His mishap happened during Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.