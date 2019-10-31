K-Pop star Wonho leaves Monsta X

K-pop boy band Monsta X will now be a six-member act with the departure of singer/songwriter Wonho.
The group's company Starship Entertainment tweeted a statement regarding Wonho's departure in both Korean and English from its official Twitter account.
The announcement began with an expression of gratitude to Monsta X fans.
"After a long discussion with Monsta X's member Wonho, we have agreed that it's best to part ways amicably at this point," the statement went on to say. "We greatly respect Wonho's decision who wants to make sure the recent chain of events doesn't distract from all the exciting things that are happening for Monsta X now and what lies ahead in the future. We will continue to hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter."
There have been reports of allegations that the 26-year-old singer owes a friend money.
The announcement came just days after the group released its new single "Follow" and its album "Follow: Find You" on Monday.
Wonho will not be making any more appearances with the band, Starship Entertainment said.
The popularity of Korean boy bands are a phenomenon that have exploded around the world.
Fans tweeted their support of Wonho.
"No, don't do this to us and him!!," one person tweeted. "He didn't do anything to deserve this kind of treatment!"
Starship Entertainment ended its statement saying it regrets having to break such news and a promise "to return with better music and stage for Monsta X fans."