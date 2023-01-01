'Kaleidoscope' adds color to a bland heist story with a you-pick-the-order format

Paz Vega and Giancarlo Esposito try to pull off an elaborate heist in the Netflix series "Kaleidoscope."

 David Scott Holloway/Netflix

The puzzle-like gimmick at the heart of "Kaleidoscope" -- watch the episodes in any order that you want -- can't conceal how otherwise uninspired this "Ocean's Eleven"-esque heist series actually is. Chalk that up in part to stiffly written characters, familiar situations and drawn-out logistical sequences. It's moderately watchable, but all told, color me unimpressed.

Color plays a prominent role in this limited series, since each of the eight episodes corresponds with a color -- red, orange, white, etc. -- instead of a number, allowing the audience to essentially choose their own adventure. Details thus unfold differently depending on when they're consumed, which in theory personalizes the viewing experience.

