...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee,
Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Gadsden, Holmes and
Jackson. In Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for a large portion of the
watch area, with local amounts in excess of 5 inches
possible. This would lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," the caption of Cuoco's post read. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."
Pelphrey is best known for his roles on "Guiding Light" and "Ozark."
The couple went public with their relationship in May 2022, and Cuoco had a message for Pelphrey in her post about the birth of their daughter.
"@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did," she wrote.