Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlining Coachella By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is planning to return after a two-year hiatus and has announced a star-studded lineup.Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) will headline the annual event, currently scheduled to be held in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.The announcement comes days after another music festival, Bonnarroo, released its 2022 lineup. Coachella had to pause for two years because of the pandemic.Most recently, the Omicron variant has caused quite a few of postponements and cancellations, including several Broadway shows. The music festival, held over two weekends, has attracted as many 125,000 concertgoers a day.This year's lineup also includes other popular artists Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Swedish House Mafia and Lil Baby.Coachella will run April 15-17 and April 22-24. The complete lineup can be found at the event's site.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Billie Eilish Celebrities Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Concerts And Musical Performances Festivals Harry Styles Kanye West Music Music And Dance Music Festivals Music Festival Coachella Lineup Arts Festival More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Why ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan Is a Total Scene-Stealer Jim Halterman, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Wolf Like Me’ Stars Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Preview a ‘Very Sweet Love Story’ Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Satirical Washington DC Drama From Reporter Olivia Nuzzi in Development at AMC Martin Holmes, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Netflix Orders PGA Tour Golf Docuseries From ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Producer Martin Holmes, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Donna L. Dean Jan 11, 2022 Mrs. Donna L. Dean, 60, of Leesburg, passed away January 12, 2… Susan Pendleton Everett Jan 11, 2022 Susan Pendleton Everett, lovingly called "Gutmama" by her gran… Edgar Colquitt Hanson, Jr. Jan 7, 2022 Mr. Edgar Colquitt Hanson, Jr., 58, of Albany, died Saturday J… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Giant object could be an 'exomoon' more than twice the size of Earth Some major school districts shift to remote learning because of staffing shortages and Omicron spread Albany Area Chambers releases '22 legislative priorities Why ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan Is a Total Scene-Stealer » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job EMPLOYMENT NOTICE The Early County Board of Commissioners is accepting EMPLOYMENT NOTICE The Early County Board of Commissioners… Job HELP WANTED LINE WORKER HELP WANTED LINE WORKER Mitchell EMC is seeking qualified… Remodel Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty coroner responds to pair of Monday-morning deathsCheck-cashing scheme leads to arrest of Macon man on weapons chargeDeerfield-Windsor celebrates two national champions on Georgia football teamNaturally Cool is rocking in DoerunJones files election complaint against placement of drop box in DeKalb CountyGeorgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980Georgia secretary of state calls for nationwide ban on non-citizen votingNo. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty County to remain unbeatenAhmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murderChronic wasting disease detected in Alabama deer Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 7-9PHOTOS: First Day of Spring Semester at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Naturally Cool Gems & Jewels brings world of rocks to DoerunPHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights pushPHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama for CFP National ChampionshipPHOTOS: Albany State New Student OrientationCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Westwood vs. Southwest Georgia Basketball Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Lewcul said: WDE! Maybe next year. Or the next. View more greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.