Kara Keough's newborn son has died

Kara Keough has shared the tragic news that her newborn son has died.
The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member wrote on her verified Instagram account that her son with her husband, former NFL player Kyle Bosworth, was born on April 6th at 3:10 a.m.
Keough wrote that McCoy Casey Bosworth was weighed in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and and was 21 inches.
"McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote. "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."
Keough shared that, in donating her newborn's organs, she wrote something for the organ/tissue procurement team to read in honor of her late son.
"Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing ... and may he live again through them," Keough wrote. "May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty -- lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero."
"May angels lead him in," she added. "Thank you, McCoy."
Keough and Bosworth are also the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, Decker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.