karlous miller.jpg

Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller has scheduled a date on his 25-city "At the End of the Day ..." comedy tour at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Sept. 30.

 Special Photo

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.

