ALBANY – Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller has scheduled a date on his 25-city "At the End of the Day ..." comedy tour at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Sept. 30.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.
Miller, a native of Mississippi, grew up in a large blended family that included eight siblings, who all became major influences on his edgy and boisterous comedy style. After working briefly as a firefighter in Oxford, Miss., he moved to Atlanta in 2005 to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. He’s been making audiences laugh ever since.
As a comedian/actor, Miller is best-known for being a veteran cast member on MTV’s "Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon." The "NBC’s Last Comic Standing" alum has also appeared on MTV’s "Joking Off," MTV2’s "Uncommon Sense," BET’s "Comic View" and Bill Bellamy’s "Who's Got Jokes." He was featured on HBO’s stand-up series "All Def Comedy" and performed a 30-minute special on Kevin Hart’s "Laugh Out Loud Network." Miller also has guest-starred in the sitcom "Family Time" on Bounce TV and co-hosts "MTV’s: What’s My Secret."
Miller is recognized as a leading voice of his generation with a huge social media following and fan base across the globe. He is joined by DC Young Fly and Chico Beanis as co-creator and weekly host of the popular "85 South Show," which has been nominated for the iHeart Radio Best Comedy Podcast. Managed by Rikki Hughes at Magic Lemonade, Miller is a two-time host of BET’s Hip-Hop Awards. As a stand-up comedian, he frequently performs to sold-out audiences nationwide.
Tickets for "At the End of the Day ...," which is sponsored by Outback, range from $129.50 to $39.50. A VIP meet and greet package includes premier seating and a post-show opportunity to meet and talk with the comedian.