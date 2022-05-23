...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Houston
County in southeastern Alabama, northeastern Jackson County in the
Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Decatur, Miller, Dougherty,
southwestern Mitchell, Baker, Calhoun, Seminole and eastern Early
Counties in southwestern Georgia through 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/...
At 303 PM EDT/203 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morgan to 7 miles west
of Donalsonville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Donalsonville, Arlington, Leary,
East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker,
Douglasville, Iron City, Damascus, Brinson, Jakin, Iveys Mill, Radium
Springs, Donaldsonville A/P and Bellview.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kate Moss expected to be called by Johnny Depp's legal team as a witness
Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp in the 1990s, is expected to be called to testify as a rebuttal witness by his legal team in the ongoing trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Depp tells CNN.
A source close to Depp confirmed that Moss and Depp remain close to this day.
Depp has sued Heard for $50 million alleging that a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post defamed him, alleging the piece -- which did not mention him by name -- falsely painted him as an abuser.
Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, saying statements his attorney made calling her abuse claims a "hoax" were defamatory.
Heard has testified on stand that she immediately thought about rumors related to Moss at the time Heard and her sister were in an alleged altercation with Depp.
"He swung at Whitney, and I'd heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about that," Heard testified on May 17.
In a 1998 Rolling Stone article, Depp is quoted as saying that, in conversations with author Hunter S. Thompson, "I was with Kate, and I think he went straight for the romance jugular, s*** like whether I beat her enough. I probably told him, 'Yeah, she gets a severe beating.'"
Depp's team had no comment on the 1998 Rolling Stone quote.
