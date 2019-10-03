Katharine McPhee's bikini photo was tagged with Kim Kardashian West's name for a reason.
The singer/actress had a bit of fun Wednesday with a posting on her official Instagram account.
The photo shows McPhee looking quite toned in a floral Zimmermann bathing suit.
That Australian company is tagged in the photo as well as McPhee's husband, composer David Foster and Kim Kardashian West.
But it was the caption that had some people scratching their heads.
"David posted this while playing games on my phone," the caption read. "Not sure why or how he chose it but I'm not complaining."
McPhee was actually playing on a 2015 tweet from Kardashian West which showed the reality star and mogul also sporting a bikini.
"North [her daughter with husband Kanye West] posted this on IG while playing games on my phone," Kardashian West tweeted along with the photo. "Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining RP."
Not everyone got it.
"Why would a 60 year old man being playing games on your phone," one person commented. "Just own it. You look good and posted a pic."
McPhee responded "No. No. Look up an old Kim K tweet! You'll get it."
We get it.