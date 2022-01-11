Katy Perry and Alesso premiere music video for 'When I'm Gone' during football game By Marianne Garvey, CNN Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't all sports.Katy Perry and DJ Alesso premiered the video for a new song during the game between between Alabama and Georgia.During halftime, ESPN aired the global debut of "When I'm Gone," marking the first time the network has premiered a global music video on a live television broadcast. Perry's collaboration with Alesso had been released just before New Year's Eve.The video opens with Perry in a phone booth saying, "I just think it's time to give them everything they want," before opening to a futuristic world. Perry had said in a statement that ESPN and especially College GameDay "hold a special place in my heart," so she was excited for the event.In 2015, she (and those sharks) performed at the Super Bowl. In 2014, she selected Auburn to win over LSU on ESPN's College GameDay.See the video below:The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 