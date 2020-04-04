Katy Perry announced the gender of her baby in a tasty reveal with Orlando Bloom

Perry got creative with pink frosting, and it's now more than just what can top a cake

 Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Katy Perry has announced the gender of her baby, and the reveal was pretty sweet.

Perry posted a picture on Instagram showing Orlando Bloom's face smeared in what appeared to be pink frosting.

"It's a girl," the singer captioned the photo on Friday.

In March, the pop star revealed that the two are expecting their first child together through a music video.

The video for "Never Worn White" shows Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

The singer also hilariously confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram Live when she pointed the camera at her belly, screamed, and said "Well, I think that's it."

