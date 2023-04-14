Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That will headline the coronation concert on May 7 as part of the celebrations marking the coronation of King Charles III, broadcaster and organizer BBC announced Friday.

Held in the grounds of Windsor Castle a day after the official coronation ceremony, the concert will also feature international opera star Andrea Bocelli dueting with Grammy-winner Bryn Terfel as well as singer-songwriter Freya Ridings performing alongside classical composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench.

