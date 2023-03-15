Newly crowned Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan is thoroughly aware that success doesn't come easy, and is open to ideas on how to make his good fortune last.

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star mentioned how he doesn't yet have his next roles lined up after winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor on Sunday and revealed some career advice he recently got from Hollywood luminary Cate Blanchett.

Tags