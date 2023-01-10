Ke Huy Quan cheered Steven Spielberg and harkened back to his days as an '80s child actor in a moving Golden Globes acceptance speech, the first award of the night at Tuesday's event.

Quan won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his winning turn in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as Waymond, the devoted and daffy partner of Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn.

