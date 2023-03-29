Keanu Reeves offers rare comment about his relationship

Keanu Reeves is reported to be in a long-term relationship with artist and philanthropist, Alexandra Grant. The pair is pictured here in 2019 in Los Angeles.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is intensely private about is personal life. But when does have something to say, he makes it special.

Such was the case when the "John Wick 4" star was recently asked by People magazine to identify his last moments of bliss. He replied, "A couple of days ago with my honey."

