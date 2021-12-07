Keanu Reeves still knows kung fu in new 'Matrix' trailer By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Neo and Trinity have still got it.Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth installment in "The Matrix" franchise.In the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited film, the pair are shown getting into some series action."I still know kung fu," Reeves as Neo quips after taking out an apparent bad guy. 