Keke Palmer welcomes her first child

Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 11:18 am
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, here in 2022, have welcomed their first child.
Welcome, Leodis Andrellton Jackson!
Keke Palmer posted a series of photos and videos on her verified Instagram account Monday to announce the birth of her first child, a son she and partner Darius Jackson call "Leo."
"Hey Son!!!!," the caption read, along the fact that the couple had only been parents for 48 hours.
The Emmy winner included some photos of her newborn, as well as video of his father rocking him in their hospital room.
As for his name, Palmer wrote, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match."
Palmer and Jackson, a fitness instructor, went public with their relationship in 2021.
A receipt was sent to your email.