Keke Palmer welcomes her first child

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, here in 2022, have welcomed their first child.

 Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images

Welcome, Leodis Andrellton Jackson!

Keke Palmer posted a series of photos and videos on her verified Instagram account Monday to announce the birth of her first child, a son she and partner Darius Jackson call "Leo."

