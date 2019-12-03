Kelly Clarkson did a cover of the Fred Rogers classic 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

Kelly Clarkson knew we needed a Kelly Clarkson cover of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" theme song "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" so she delivered.
On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer has a regular segment called "Kellyoke," where she performs a cover of a song which is somehow tied to a guest who is scheduled to appear.
Tom Hanks, who plays Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," was the guest on Tuesday, so Clarkson jazzed up the series theme song for the crowd and sang a beautiful version of the song.
The tune is known to generations of children as the song Mister Rogers performed at the beginning of each episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
You can give Clarkson's version of the song a listen at the link here.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is currently in theaters. The movie, from screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, showcases Rogers' endearing personality and how he changed one journalist's life for the better.