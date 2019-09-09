Kelly Clarkson explains why she encouraged Taylor Swift to re-record her music

Because of you, Kelly Clarkson, we may have a better chance at getting new versions of Taylor Swift classics.
Clarkson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Sunday and talked about encouraging Swift to re-record her masters.
"The Voice" coach offered up the suggestion on Twitter over the summer, after Swift went public regarding her business drama with celebrity manager Scooter Braun.
Swift was upset Braun had acquired her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.
The "Shake It Off" singer said that Braun, who manages artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and the Zac Brown Band, had bullied her in the past and called his ownership of her music catalog her "worst case scenario."
Clarkson tweeted that Swift "should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."
"I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson tweeted.
Clarkson told Fallon she partly got the idea from her mother-in-law, country superstar Reba McEntire.
"We saw each other actually after I did that," Clarkson said. "I wasn't really trying to defend or offend anyone. It was more like, Reba told me she did that."
Clarkson, who spoke with Fallon to promote the debut of her new talk show, said McEntire had expressed interest in owning her own masters.
"And I was like, 'Well if it's that important to you, like find a way,'" Clarkson said. "And she recut all of her music and did it with the same musicians, the same everything. That's where I got the idea."
Clarkson said she doesn't much care about owning her own masters because "Whatever, I'm going to sing them until I'm dead, it's fine," but she understands Swift's motivation.
"Like I own half or a little more than half my stuff and hers is 100 percent of it," Clarkson said. "So I can see how it would matter to her."