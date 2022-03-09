Kelly Clarkson reaches divorce settlement with Brandon Blackstock By Chloe Melas, CNN Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce is settled.Their divorce agreement, obtained by CNN, states that Clarkson will pay a monthly child support payment to Blackstock of $45,601. The couple have two children together and will share custody.The singer and talk show host must also make a one-time payment of $1.3 million and $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 31, 2024. CNN has reached out to Clarkson's representative for comment.Although Clarkson was awarded their Montana home as part of their divorce, Blackstock is currently living there and paying her rent. Clarkson will keep multiple cars and the family pets, while Blackstock will get all of their livestock from their farm.The couple filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage and Clarkson was declared legally single in August.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 