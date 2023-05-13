Kelly Clarkson has addressed allegations of workplace toxicity at her talk show, writing in a text slide on her verified Instagram account on Friday that she intends to "ensure" that any issues are "eradicated."

The musician and host of hit NBC daytime talker "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was responding to a Rolling Stone report in which 11 current and former employees alleged conditions at the show led to them feeling bullied, overworked or underpaid.

