Kelsea Ballerini opened the CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards ceremony on Sunday with a moving tribute to the victims of last week's shooting at Nashville's Covenant School in Tennessee.

"On March 27, 2023, three nine-year-olds -- Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, along with Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill walked into the Covenant School and didn't walk out," Ballerini solemnly said right at the top of the show.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Jennifer Henderson and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this story.

