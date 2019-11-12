ALBANY — While their most recent movie, “Overcomer,” is still in theaters across the globe and has taken in more than $34 million at the domestic box office, the Kendrick Brothers are not sitting around counting receipts. Alex Kendrick told reporters recently that he and his brothers are scheduled to begin shooting their next film in 2020.
The as-yet untitled film, Kendrick said, is based on a true story. He said the film is currently in the early stages of development.
Alex and Stephen Kendrick released their sixth movie, “Overcomer,” this year. It opened at No. 3 on the U.S. box office charts and earned an A+ CinemaScore rating from moviegoers. “Overcomer” will be released on home digital platforms Nov. 26 and Blu-ray and DVD Dec. 17. The “other” Kendrick brother, Shannon, produced both “Overcomer” and “War Room,” the brothers’ most previous release.
Alex Kendrick said he doesn’t know yet if he will direct the new film or if that chore will go to someone else. He has directed all six movies the brothers have made.
“We know we’re going to executive produce it,” Kendrick told Christian Headlines. “But we’re also using this next one to give [an opportunity to] some of these young Christian filmmakers that are so talented – and we’re trying to help mentor them. They will have a larger part in the next one.
“We will continue making movies ourselves, but at the same time, we’ve got to start passing the torch and investing in other filmmakers [who will] continue doing this for decades down the road. We are finding some talented, sold-out young filmmakers.”
Alex Kendrick is one of only two directors to earn an A+ CinemaScore rating for three movies (“Overcomer,” “War Room” and “Courageous”). The other is Rob Reiner for “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “A Few Good Men.”
Kendrick said “Overcomer” is the largest film he has been involved with in terms of budget and set value. He, along with brother Stephen Kendrick, produced “Flywheel,” “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof” and “Courageous” through Sherwood Pictures, based at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany. Their brother Shannon Kendrick joined them to form Kendrick Brothers, which produced and released “War Room.”
“War Room,” also directed by Alex Kendrick, was released Aug. 28, 2015. Its widest release was in 1,945 theaters, and closed on Dec. 13 before generating a domestic total gross of $67.79 million.
“Flywheel” had a budget of $20,000; “Facing the Giants” was made with $100,000; the cost of “Fireproof” was $500,000; “Courageous” was finished for $1 million, and the budget for “War Room” was $3 million.
“This one is $5 million,” Alex Kendrick said. “That doesn’t include marketing.”
The film also stars Shari Rigby, Cameron Arnett and Denise Armstrong. Stephen Kendrick co-wrote and produced “Overcomer,” while Shannon Kendrick has served as the movie’s executive producer. It was filmed primarily in Columbus, with some scenes shot in Albany and Nashville, Tennessee — much of it outdoors — last summer.
The scenes in Albany largely involved Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, marking the third time the hospital has been connected to a film the brothers have produced. “Overcomer” was made with equipment, production values and sets comparable to what is used for major Hollywood blockbusters.
“We tried everything we could to take a step up in quality,” Alex Kendrick said. “The cast and crew loved working on the film. That is very encouraging for us.”