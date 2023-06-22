(CNN) — Kesha and producer Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, announced on Thursday that they’ve “agreed to a resolution” regarding the years-long legal dispute they’ve been embroiled in since 2014.

Posting the same statements on their respective verified Instagram pages, Kesha and Gottwald said that they have “agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags