Kevin Costner leaving 'Yellowstone?' Paramount responds

This week Deadline reported Kevin Costner may be departing because of issues surrounding "disagreements over shooting schedules." Paramount responds.

 Paramount Network

Speculation that Kevin Costner may be leaving the hit drama "Yellowstone" has reached such a fevered pitch that Paramount has responded.

"We have no news to report," a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement to CNN.

Tags