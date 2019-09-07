ATLANTA — Kevin Garrett is a young man with an old soul. His music portrays the sound of years past from a young man’s perspective.
Talking with the artist, who will perform at this year’s Music Midtown festival Sept. 14-15, it becomes apparent that Garrett has deep respect for the legends of music. He mentioned the influences of Sam Cooke, Sam & Dave, Soloman Burke and south Georgia’s own Otis Redding. Garrett said in a phone interview that he feels heavy influence and great respect for “artists that aren’t with us anymore.”
The young artist’s music also is influenced heavily by jazz stalwarts such as Bill Evans and Oscar Peterson, and more recent artists who’ve impacted his music are Frank Ocean, Steve Lacy and Cassius Clay. Other influences include Elliott Skinner and Refs.
As a Pennsylvania native, Garrett has seen the world in his musical travels and has many stories from the road. He shared one about a Philadelphia show with Mumford & Sons. Since Garrett is from Pittsburgh, the Philadelphia crowd had a natural sports rivalry going on during his show but turned out to be a great audience for the evening.
Garrett said he has great regard for Mumford & Sons. Opening for the British headliners in Philadelphia and at several other shows, the Mumfords have invited Garrett to share the stage during their set. He said Mumford & Sons are “kind and welcoming.”
“Those things last with people,” Garrett said. “They certainly have with me.”
Garrett has opened for many other talented artists, including Alessia Cara, James Bay, O Wonder, and James Vincent McMorrow.
“I have been very lucky with the people that I have worked with,” he said. “They have all been very grounded and have had the best intentions.”
Asked if he is ready for Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival, the artist offered an enthusiastic reply. He said that he has played in Atlanta “a handful of times before and the fans have always been so welcoming.” He said he is anticipating another warm welcome at the upcoming festival.
Garret is not a conventional artist. One minute into his music, a listener knows they have become a fan. In an instant, his sound is both new and old, captivating and relaxing. Garrett’s sound takes a listener back in time, presents the moment and hints at the future. His is music that cannot be fully explained, and is best when experienced.