Kevin Spacey charged with seven more sexual offenses in the UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with additional offenses, police said.

 Carl Court/Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more sexual offenses, UK police have said.

The 63-year-old actor was charged on Tuesday with a number of sexual offenses against the same man between 2001 and 2004, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

