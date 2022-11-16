Kevin Spacey charged with seven more sexual offenses in the UK

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with additional offenses, police said.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more sexual offenses, UK police have said.
The 63-year-old actor was charged on Tuesday with a number of sexual offenses against the same man between 2001 and 2004, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorized the additional charges "for multiple sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004."
"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in the statement.
Spacey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 16.
CNN has contacted the actor's representatives for comment.
In July, Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. A trial was set for next year.
Last month, a New York jury found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.
Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," and was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.