Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her son’s name

Khloé Kardashian, here appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022, has revealed her baby boy’s name.

 Weiss Eubanks/NBC/Getty Images

(CNN) — Khloé Kardashian’s has revealed her baby boy’s name.

During the premiere of the new season of “The Kardashians,” she shared that her son’s name is Tatum.

