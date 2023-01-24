...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then
peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning.
Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage
late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Khloe Kardashian posts touching tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother
Khloe Kardashian wrote a touching tribute to her former partner Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea Thompson.
A funeral was held for Thompson, also grandmother to the former couple's 4-year-old daughter True and their 5-month-old baby boy, last week.
The reality star paid tribute through photos on Instagram and wrote, "I have been avoiding this.... Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all.... I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."
She continued, "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."
Kardashian added that she can't bring herself to say goodbye for good, writing, "Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."
Thompson had four sons, Tristan, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari.
Kardashian wrote of them, "I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy."
She ended with a promise to take care of Amari, who has epilepsy, writing, "Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."