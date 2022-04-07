It sounds like Khloe Kardashian has finally had enough.
After years of cheating scandals and other drama, Kardashian has spoken out about the state of her often-tumultuous relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.
She talked to Robin Roberts for an ABC special about her family which aired Wednesday night.
"With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time," Kardashian said of Thompson, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter, True.
But Kardashian learned Thompson had been unfaithful to her just days prior to her giving birth, something that was documented on her family's TV series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," Kardashian told Roberts. "So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."
"When we think about 'This is us, can you believe it?'" she told Roberts. "'We're Kourtney and Travis who are friends.' I felt like deep down if we looked into each other's eyes and made it physical, it would be over."
The family's new docuseries, "The Kardashians," starts airing on Hulu April 14.
