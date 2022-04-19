Kid Cudi says upcoming song will be his last with Kanye West

...HIGH .FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
BREEZY CONDITIONS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Northerly winds
around 10-15 MPH are expected with occasional wind gusts of 20 to
25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Kid Cudi said a new song on Pusha T's upcoming album will be his last collaboration with Kanye West, his former friend.
Kid Cudi said his upcoming feature on Pusha T's album will mark his last time working with Kanye West, his former friend and collaborator.
Reports of the tracklist for Pusha T's upcoming album showed that Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, and West, who now goes by Ye, would appear together on the track "Rock N Roll." But Cudi let fans know shortly afterward that he's no longer friends with the award-winning rapper.
"I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye," Cudi tweeted on Tuesday. "I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats [sic] my guy.
"This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye," he said, signing his first name.
Cudi had previously been signed to the West-founded label GOOD Music and appeared on several of the "Stronger" rapper's albums. The two released the collaborative record "Kids See Ghosts" in 2018. They have since ended their friendship in relation to several Instagram posts Ye shared earlier this year.
