Kid Cudi's wardrobe for his Saturday Night Live musical performances this weekend had a lot going on.
First, he sported a t-shirt featuring a picture of Chris Farley during his performance of "Tequila Shots" from his latest album "Man on the Moon III: The Chosen." Farley, a former SNL cast member, died in 1997 at age 33.
Many Twitter users also noted the green cardigan Kid Cudi wore during the performance resembled one Kurt Cobain wore. The Nirvana lead singer died by suicide in 1994.
But that wasn't the only tribute.
For his performance of "Sad People," Kid Cudi changed into a floral dress, which he tweeted was to honor Cobain. Kid Cudi's performance fell on the same week of the anniversary of Cobain's death, April 5.
"Virgil designed the dress for me," Kid Cudi wrote, referring to designer Virgil Abloh. "I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece."
Kid Cudi also tweeted he was doing a collection with Abloh's fashion label Off-White and that the dress would be included.
